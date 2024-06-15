Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.59. 3,933,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,690. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

