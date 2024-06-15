BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $618,788.84 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $822.69 million and approximately $618,788.84 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $66,245.66 or 0.99976816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010347 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012692 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00091653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,245.06767846 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $778,325.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

