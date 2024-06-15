Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0667 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $26,068.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00080781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010784 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

