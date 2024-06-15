Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $505.66 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $28.87 or 0.00043698 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00034198 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010943 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000089 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
