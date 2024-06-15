Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. 398,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Black Diamond Therapeutics

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

See Also

