Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Short Interest Update

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,005,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.0 days.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF remained flat at $51.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 134.22% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

