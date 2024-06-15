Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
