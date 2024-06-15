Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDRBF

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. 109,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,583. Bombardier has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

