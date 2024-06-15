Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of BDRBF traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. 109,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,583. Bombardier has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

