BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOTS Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTZI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,411. BOTS has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd.

