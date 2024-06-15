BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BOTS Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTZI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,411. BOTS has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
BOTS Company Profile
