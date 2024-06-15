Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.64

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and traded as low as $155.54. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $155.64, with a volume of 400 shares.
Boyd Group Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $155.64.
About Boyd Group Income Fund
Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.
