Braze’s (BRZE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $270,761.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,308.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,614 shares of company stock worth $3,268,017 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Braze by 42.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Braze by 52.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Braze by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Braze by 35.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 99,288 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

