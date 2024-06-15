Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $51.20

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Banner Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 456,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,097,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 2,700.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 213,342 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,293,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Banner has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $55.66.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. Analysts predict that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

