Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $18.56

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hercules Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

