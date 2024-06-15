Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $47.40

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $522,053. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCRX opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

