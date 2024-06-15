Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $25.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.02. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

