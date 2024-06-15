Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mama’s Creations, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mama’s Creations in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mama’s Creations’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAMA. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,069,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

