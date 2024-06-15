Brokers Offer Predictions for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

GLPI stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

