Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 52.9% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 4,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,569. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

