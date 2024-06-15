Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.62

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.62 and traded as high as C$35.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$35.19, with a volume of 320,155 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -307.94%.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
