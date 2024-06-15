BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in May

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,653,500 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 6,559,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.
BT Group Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,356. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.
About BT Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BT Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.