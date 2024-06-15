BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in May

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,653,500 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 6,559,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

BT Group Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,356. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

