BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTC Digital stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 2,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,680. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.