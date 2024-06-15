BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BTC Digital Stock Performance
Shares of BTC Digital stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 2,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,680. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
BTC Digital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.