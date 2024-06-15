Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.65. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$8.95 price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

(Get Free Report)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.