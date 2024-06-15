Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 180.5% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Bunker Hill Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 339,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

