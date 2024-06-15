Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 180.5% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
