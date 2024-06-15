BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Up 58.4% in May

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Free Report) by 536.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.75% of BurgerFi International worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 167,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.58.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

