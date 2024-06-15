Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Short Interest Update

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 23,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 2,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,992.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $431,321 over the last 90 days. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

