Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKHW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 35,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,836. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.