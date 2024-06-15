Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Shares Up 1.5%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 133,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 439,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

