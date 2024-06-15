Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) CEO Sells $17,683.26 in Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) CEO David Eric Klein sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $17,683.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.24 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $302,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.