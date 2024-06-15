Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

