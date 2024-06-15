Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $230.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC cut their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $242,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 83.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Tesla by 102.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.