Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.09.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Price Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$41.85 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.04%.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.