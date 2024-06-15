Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$173.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$153.27.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$114.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cargojet

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.