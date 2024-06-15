Casper Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.48 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $282.68 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,682,033,592 coins and its circulating supply is 12,086,738,224 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,680,376,654 with 12,085,159,062 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02408175 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $8,249,916.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

