CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

CCL.B opened at C$72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$74.49. The company has a market cap of C$12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.03, for a total transaction of C$85,236.00. In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.03, for a total value of C$85,236.00. Insiders have sold 86,524 shares of company stock worth $6,142,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

