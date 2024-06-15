CEEK VR Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $36.43 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,232.31 or 0.99981053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012705 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00091525 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04336645 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,034,316.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

