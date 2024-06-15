Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.44. Centamin shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

Centamin Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

