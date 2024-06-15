Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $5,373,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

PJAN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.12. 31,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.