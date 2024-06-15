Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 335,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 61,519 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,883,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 742,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

