Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.58. 2,806,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,420. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.32. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

