Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 213,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $355,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.98. 5,812,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,334. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $500.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

