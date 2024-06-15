CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of CenterPoint Energy worth $141,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

CNP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,197. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

