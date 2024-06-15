CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) Trading Down 5.6%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 104,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 724,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.