Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) Critical Review

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, indicating that its share price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TBG Diagnostics and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.07 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Summary

Charlie’s beats TBG Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

