Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 380 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.86. 5,444,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,865. The company has a market cap of $469.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $545.23.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

