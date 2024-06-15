Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 449,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

