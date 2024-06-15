Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.46. 1,004,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $100.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

