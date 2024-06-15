Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. American Trust increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 495,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 726,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,635 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.79. 3,159,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,125. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

