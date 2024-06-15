Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,877 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

CVX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.79. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.