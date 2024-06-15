Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.11. 13,313,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,746,104. The company has a market capitalization of $430.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.