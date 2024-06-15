Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,745. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

