Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 3,547 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 247,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

